"It's Like Picking Your Favourite Kid": Pat Cummins Jokes On Choosing Between ICC World Titles

Australia became the first country to win all the ICC trophies with its win over India in the World Test Championship final.

New Delhi: Australia became the World Champions as they defeated India in the final of the World Test Championship on May 11 at The Ovals in London. With this win, Australia became the first country to win all the ICC trophies. Australia already had five 50-over world cup trophies, two Champions Trophy titles, and a T20I trophy, which they won just in 2021, to their name.

In a recent interaction with the ICC, Australia captain Pat Cummins was asked about his favourite ICC trophy that the Baggy Greens won. In response, he said that even though test matches are their favourite format but picking up a trophy will be like 'trying to pick your favourite kid'.

They all feel a little bit different we were just talking about that," Cummins said.

"No doubt Test matches for us are our favourite format; it's the biggest challenge I think in every way. This competition, pitting us up against everyone in the world, it's got to be right up there. I don't know, it's probably like trying to pick your favourite kid, but it's satisfying" he further added.

Cummins Lauds Travid Head For Aussie Domination Over India On Day one of the five-day Test match, Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) trashed India's bowling unit and helped Australia score 469 in the first innings. For his inning, Travis Head won the Man of the Match Award in the WTC final. Pat Cummins lauded Travis and said because of him, the team left day one on top of the game.