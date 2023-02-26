Australia is set to compete against Team India in the third test of the four-match test series at the Hokar Stadium in Indore. Rohit Sharma and company are leading the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an unbeatable lead of 2-0. On the other hand, the Aussies took some huge blows as they would be without their skipper Pat Cummins and star batter David Warner.

The tourists have been struggling throughout the series and it is only expected that things might get worse for them without their key players. However, Aussie batter Peter Handscomb believe things would get tough without them but they would be able to deal with the current omission in their squad.

"They're two world-class players and Pat's our captain as well, so it's definitely going to make it tougher... It's going to be a big loss not having those two," Handscomb said.

"But we've got all the information we need... We've got the training and the facilities that we need to be ready to go for Indore and Ahmedabad. Starc is coming back from injury and Green is coming back from injury. We've got a couple of big ins potentially, so there's that exciting part as well," he added.

Handscomb backed Steve Smith and said he hasn't changed much and is a good option to lead the team in the absence of Cummins. He said "He hasn't changed too much. It shows he's a world-class player and he thinks about the game a lot, so he's a good one to have under Pat. He's obviously experienced in this situation as well."

"It's not something new to him so he can just go about his business the way he normally does. He'll be focusing on his batting first and the captaincy second," he added.