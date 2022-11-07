Melbourne: The whole Melbourne Cricket Ground and millions watching home were on their feet as Suryakumar Yadav smashed 61 runs of just 25 balls and helped Team India finish as the table-topper in group 2 of the super 12. India qualified for T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals automatically with Netherlands’ upset victory over South Africa.

The Suryakumar Yadav show not only put the stage on fire but helped the Men in Blue side put 186 runs on board. His arsenal of innovative shots had every cricketer and cricket fan in a state of shock. He is now receiving massive praise from former cricketers and fans across the world.

Even the former Indian explosive batter, Virender Sehwag couldn’t hold himself back and poetically praised Surya. He said, “Wherever he wants to direct his shot, even if it’s not the right ball for that, he will make it reach there.”

“He can guide an off stump wide over the wicketkeeper to fine leg for a six. Such shots are next to impossible. But it’s Suryakumar, so it’s possible.”

“If he wants to smack it to the covers, it’s Suryakumar, so it’s possible. If it needs to be launched over the bowler, it’s Suryakumar, so it’s possible,” Sehwag added.

Surya has been one of the most consistent batters in the shortest format of the game. He received the player of the match for his 61 runs knock and said “I think the plan was very clear when me and Hardik were batting together. He said we should take a positive route and we started hitting the ball and never stopped. I think the atmosphere in the team is really nice and so is the build-up towards the knockout, really looking forward to that game.”

“My plan has always been clear, I do the same thing in the nets, I practise the same shots. I bat according to the situation and what the team needs. It feels really good, to be there (number 1 ranked T20I batter). You got to start from zero every time, that’s what I think. It’s good to see people come out, let’s see how it goes in the next game,” he added.