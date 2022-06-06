‘I’ve Played For So Long, I Deserve To Be Heard’: Tamim Iqbal Slams BCB Over Lack OF Communication

New Delhi: Senior Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal is upset with the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) lack of communication with him regarding his T-20 status. Tamim last played a T20I game for Bangladesh in March 2020 and has since been ignored by the selectors. The batter pulled out of the T20 World Cup in UAE, saying that it would be unfair on other players if he plays the World Cup without playing any T20 cricket since 2020. However, Tamim made it clear that he has no intentions of retiring from the T20 format.

Tamim said that the BCB has not allowed him to explain his future plans for T20Is, adding that after playing for so long, he deserves to be listened.

“Nobody gives me a chance to explain my plan regarding my T20s. Either you [media] say it or someone else tells it [regarding my T20’s future] and let it move like this because I am not given any chance [by the board] to tell anything,” Tamim told reporters during a private function at Dhaka on Sunday.

“I play for so long that at least I deserve it, what I feel or think they should hear it from me,” he said

“But either you [media] give some kind of notion or someone (board) else tells something. And as they say something I don’t have anything to say,” he added.

Meanwhile, BCB President Jalal Younus had earlier revealed that the board had proper communication with Tamim regarding the issue. “Tamim Iqbal is one of the senior players on our side and he understands his position better than anyone else. You all know we had a meeting with him regarding this. He had told you [media] exclusively about his plan and now what we have to say,” Jalal told reporters in May at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

“After completing the six months, he will officially tell you about his decision and you will know through him about his plan and I can’t say anything about it.”

Tamim is one of the greats of Bangladesh cricket. The left-hand batter has represented the country in 78 T20Is, scoring 1758 at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 117.