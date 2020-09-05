JAM vs BAR Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Fantasy Picks, Full Squads of Today’s Hero CPL T20 Match

JAM vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Full Squads, Top Picks For Today’s JAM vs BAR at Brian Lara Stadium: In another exciting clash of Caribbean Premier League 2020 on super Saturday, Jamaica Tallawahs will take on defending champions Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. The Hero CPL T20 match JAM vs BAR T20 match will begin at 11.45 PM IST – September 5. Despite boasting of some of the top spinners in the competition, the Tridents have had an underwhelmed and were eliminated from this year’s competition after a woeful performance against Guyana Amazon Warriors. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs managed to sneak into the semifinals after a washout on Thursday. However, they have blown hot and cold in this competition with just seven points from eight games so far. With only pride left to salvage, the Tridents will look to end their campaign on a high, although they will be in for a stern test against Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The toss of Hero CPL T20 match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents will take place at 11.15 PM (IST) – September 5.

Time: 11.45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad.

JAM vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Carlos Brathwaite (C), Jason Holder (VC), Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Nkrumah Bonner, Asif Ali, Kyle Mayers, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan.

JAM vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Nkurah Bonner, Andre Russel, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Mitchell Santner, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Nayeem Young.

JAM vs BAR Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

