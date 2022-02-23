New Delhi: JKCA affiliated to Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) is responsible for development and promotion of Cricket in Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. JKCA is the only body mandated to select and field teams to represent J&K in various tournaments conducted by BCCI in different formats for both men and women. JKCA presently is being run by a three member Sub Committee nominated by the BCCI in accordance with the directions given by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in March 2021.

In pursuance of the recommendations of the Honourable Justice Lodha Committee as accepted and mandated by the Supreme Court of India dated 18th July 2016, JKCA has launched its website (www.jkca.tv).

The website is interactive and has many useful features which would make it user friendly. The website would carry all important information about the JKCA players, various JKCA teams, schedule of trials and selections, notices regarding recruitment as well as annual accounts, and balance sheets of the Association. It will also carry invitation of tenders pertaining to JKCA. All future announcements for conduct of trials, selections etc will be displayed on the website for universal viewership.

While launching the website, Brig. Anil Gupta (Retd.), Member Administration said,” Ever since the Sub Committee has assumed the charge of the affairs of JKCA it has been our endeavour to bring in transparency and accountability not only in the selection process but also in the functioning of JKCA. The launch of website is a step in this direction.”

Mr. Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs has invited visitors to explore the new website and come up with suggestions to make it more user friendly. He has drawn the attention of the visitors to specific elements like tender, jobs wherein all requirements of JKCA (beyond specific limit) would be hosted on the website as well as the vacancies for jobs as and when they arise. Mr. Mithun Manhas, Member Cricket Operations & Development, complimented the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket fraternity on launch of the website which they have been demanding since long.

He further said that from this year we would be launching the domestic season and the website would be of great assistance in communicating the details of various tournaments and camps being planned by JKCA. JKCA hopes that with the launch of the website, the information gap between the players and the Association would be minimized.