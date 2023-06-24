New Delhi: Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in March this year and underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is finally set to return to international cricket in the T20I series against Ireland in August this year.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has checked into the NCA and is undergoing rehabilitation. Having undergone thigh surgery in May, his return date is still unknown. It is unlikely he will be ready for the Asia Cup. As for Shreyas Iyer, who also had a back surgery, the status is still not fully known.

Before playing in ODI World Cup, BCCI wants to test him in the shortest format of the game against Ireland.