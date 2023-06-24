Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Make India Comeback In August During Ireland T20Is - Report

Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is expected to join Indian squad against Ireland post injury.

Updated: June 24, 2023 2:32 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in March this year and underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is finally set to return to international cricket in the T20I series against Ireland in August this year.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has checked into the NCA and is undergoing rehabilitation. Having undergone thigh surgery in May, his return date is still unknown. It is unlikely he will be ready for the Asia Cup. As for Shreyas Iyer, who also had a back surgery, the status is still not fully known.

Before playing in ODI World Cup, BCCI wants to test him in the shortest format of the game against Ireland.

"Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take the field," an official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told News18.

Mumbai Indians pacer missed the T20 World Cup in Australia, and the subsequent series against Bangladesh. He was named in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka at home in January earlier this year only to be ruled out before the start of the series.

