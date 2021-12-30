Centurion: Needing six wickets to win on the final day, India is well and truly in control of the opening Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are the reasons for India’s position in the Test. While Shami picked up five wickets in the first essay to bundle out the hosts for 197. And in the second innings, it is Bumrah’s late strikes at the fag end of Day four.

With India on the verge of a famous Test win overseas, ex-India pacer Ashish Nehra hailed the two fast bowlers. He said they are India’s X-factor whenever the team is playing outside Asia.

“Even if Bumrah wouldn’t have got those wickets in the end, his recovery and see him bowling long spells was a big plus for me. Bumrah and Shami are the X-factor for India whenever playing outside Asia,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.