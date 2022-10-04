New Delhi: India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah penned an emotional note after being ruled out of the upcoming T20I World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that India’s pace spearhead won’t be a part of the mega event due to a back stress fracture.

He is the second senior India player to miss out on the T20 World Cup with an injury after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery. After the announcement, Jasprit Bumrah penned an emotional note on Twitter and promised that he will be cheering for India.

I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia ?? pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

“I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,” tweeted Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah had picked up a back injury earlier last month, which had ruled him out of the Asia Cup. He returned for the three-match T20I Series against Australia, which India won 2-1, and picked up a wicket in two matches. Some fans wished Jasprit Bumrah a speedy recovery, while some criticized him for getting injured at the wrong time.

See reactions:

