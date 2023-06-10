Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah Set To Return In International Cricket With Ireland Series, Confirms Dinesh Karthik

Updated: June 10, 2023 5:11 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is most likely to make his return to International Cricket with the three-match T20I series against Ireland in late August. Wicketkeeper batter, Dinesh Karthik talked about this while doing commentary at the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval.

The series will be played in late August before Asia Cup 2023. The series against Ireland will be crucial for Bumrah as he can use it to get back in touch before the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 which will be hosted completely by India later this year.

Bumrah is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) since April after he his successful back surgery in New Zealand in March. The star pacer missed the T20 World Cup 2022 and was going to return to competitive cricket in January.

He was even named in the Indian ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series that took place in January. Although, he was precluded before the start of the series. Bumrah also missed the Boundary Gavaskar Trophy and the ODI series against Australia along with the IPL 2023. He couldn't even be part of the squad for the World Test Championship.

