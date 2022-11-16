Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah became the latest member of the Mumbai Indians fraternity to pen down a heartfelt message for Kieron Pollard after the former West Indies captain announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League. The star all-rounder has taken the role of Mumbai Indians’ batting coach.

“It hasn’t been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I’m no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons.”

“Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me. I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying, “We are family”. Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians,” added Pollard.

Japrit Bumrah posted a picture of him and Pollard from one of the Mumbai Indians’ camp along with a heartfel caption stating “It’ll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I’ll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings.”