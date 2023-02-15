Jasprit Bumrah’s Pain Aggravated But He Hid It Just To Keep Himself In WC squad: Chetan Sharma

The Chairman of BCCI's selection committee, Chetan Sharma made a shocking revelation about Indian players taking fake injections to reduce the time of their recovery in a sting operation conducted by Zee News.

BCCI Cheif Selector also made some shocking revelations about players like Jasprit Bumrah, he mentioned that was Jasprit was injured during T20 series but he hid his pain to be in the team.

"He came in as a fit player but before the 2nd match of the series, Bumrah's pain aggravated but he hid it just to keep himself in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. He was then later on forced to play in the 3rd match and still now he hasn't recovered", Chetan Sharma told ZEE News.

Indian pacer had an injury in his back ahead of the Asia Cup but seems to have fully recovered after a long rest and undergoing intense rehabilitation at the NCA. During India vs Sri Lanka series in December, Bumrah was not included in the Indian squad with reports saying that the BCCI was not keen on rushing the India pacer.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," the BCCI stated in a release.

"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon." BCCI added