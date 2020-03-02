Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad on Monday lashed out at out-of-favour cricketer Umar Akmal for his behaviour and the series of controversies he has faced of late.

The 29-year-old was banned from playing the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for breaching the anti-corruption code (under their article 4.7.1).

He was in touch with a bookie ahead of the PSL for four days.

Miandad, speaking on behalf of the cricketer’s late father-in-law, former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Qadir warned Akmal to rectify himself and focus on his cricket or else he (Akmal) would be accountable to him.

Umar, my great friend, and your father-in-law was a great cricketer and I am warning you on behalf of him to correct yourself otherwise you will accountable to me,” Miandad said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Miandad also asked Akmal’s parents to control their son.

Adding further he said, “I urge Umar Akmal’s mother and father to control their son their child as he hurting his own cricket career.”

The 62-year-old also said that the wicketkeeper-batsman’s behaviour is bringing disrepute to Pakistan which is not acceptable. The former coach said that cricket is not only about money but also about respect.

“You are damaging your country’s image and Pakistan’s former cricketers with your demonstrations as everybody is denouncing you. Cricket is not about money only, it’s about respect too, We have left cricket but still, people respect us, please respect everyone, play good cricket,” Miandad concluded.

Akmal had courted controversy earlier this month when he was alleged to have exposed himself to a trainer while undergoing fitness test. The PC investigation had concluded that the incident was a result of a misunderstanding between the involved parties.

Akmal has played 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20Is since making his international debut in 2009.