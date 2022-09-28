New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has a very simple solution for the Pakistan cricket team in order to resolve the middle-order issues that has been an area of concern for Babar Azam in the build up to the T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to be played in Australia in October. Miandad believes that 2-3 innings is a good enough opportunity for any player to showcase his skills and if he doesn’t perform when the opportunity presents itself, then it is time to replace him.

“If I give a player 2-3 innings and he doesn’t perform, I will replace him,” Miandad was seen talking to reporters in a video posted by Sports Paktv.

Playing for Pakistan is a big enough challenge and only the best players in the country should get the opportunity to represent the country, reckons the former Pakistan batting great.

“Aap Pakistan ke liye khel rahe ho. Ye meri ghar ki team nahi hai. Itni badi aawam hain, isme se saare aa sakte hain. Competition bohot hai. (You are playing for Pakistan. This is not my personal team. We have such a big population, and there’s a lot of competition),” said Miandad.

Talking about the mindset of the players, the 65-year-old said that some of these players need to understand that they will have to perform in every match, or else the team will not improve.

“These players have to realise that they have to perform in every match. If you don’t perform, your team will not improve,” the former Pakistan captain further added.