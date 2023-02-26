Jaydev Bhai Seemed An Even More Confident Bowler After His India Comeback: Chetan Sakariya On Jaydev Unadkat
Chetan opened up on his experience of winning the Ranji Trophy as well as the contribution of each and every player.
New Delhi: Indian pacer Chetan Sakariya was instrumental in the Ranji Trophy campaign of Saurashtra as they ultimately won the Ranji Trophy, defeating Bengal in the Finals at The Eden Garden. Chetan took three wickets in both innings of the final, and his duo, along with captain Jaydev Unadkat was disastrous for the Bengal's batting order.
In an interview with Sportskeeda, Chetan opened up on his experience of winning the Ranji Trophy as well as the contribution of each and every player. "To win the Ranji Trophy once is tough, but to go all the way and win it again is tougher because teams have studied your strengths and weaknesses, and they prepare accordingly. Moreover, we didn't have our two most experienced players in, Cheteshwar Bhai and Jaydev Bhai, as they were on national duty," said Chetan. Talking about the other players, he disclosed that everyone was fully aware of their responsibilities, and they knew that one had to stand in the hard times. "There wasn't any pressure due to the absence of these big names, but there was a sense of added responsibility on everyone. We knew that in crunch moments, individuals among us had to stand up and deliver extraordinary performances. That's precisely what happened with Parth Bhut scoring a hundred in the quarterfinal, Arpit Bhai (Arpit Vasavda) and Sheldon Bhai (Sheldon Jackson) scoring in a tough situation in the semifinals. So individual brilliance has been another reason for our success." he added. Chetan also praised Jaydev Unakdkar for his extraordinary performance in the Final of the Ranji Trophy which paved the way for Saurashtra to lift the Cup again. "Jaydev Bhai seemed an even more confident bowler after his India comeback. He applied constant pressure from one end and was executing all his plans to perfection" He said on Unadkat. Jaydev Unadkat took nine wickets in the final, with a brilliant spell of 6-85 in the second innings. Chetan's Ranji Season has also gone amazingly well, as he picked up 27 wickets in nine games and done some wonders with the bat.View this post on Instagram
TEAM SAURASHTRA! It isn't just a team, it is an emotion! It is love! It is fire & ice & everything nice..This is special guys! To many more trophies & memories.. pic.twitter.com/oUKAZTvByb Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 19, 2023
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Jaydev Bhai Seemed An Even More Confident Bowler After His India Comeback: Chetan Sakariya On Jaydev Unadkat
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Take Firm Grip As Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya Grab Two Wickets Each
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Panama Vs Argentina Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
25 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Panama beat Argentina by 53 runs
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
25 Feb 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Spain beat Isle of Man by 8 wickets
Spain Vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score - 4th T20I - T20
25 Feb 2023 18:45 IST | 13:15 GMT
Spain beat Isle of Man by 6 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
25 Feb 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Namibia beat United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS