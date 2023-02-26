Indian pacer Chetan Sakariya was instrumental in the Ranji Trophy campaign of Saurashtra as they ultimately won the Ranji Trophy, defeating Bengal in the Finals at The Eden Garden.

Chetan took three wickets in both innings of the final, and his duo, along with captain Jaydev Unadkat was disastrous for the Bengal's batting order.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Chetan opened up on his experience of winning the Ranji Trophy as well as the contribution of each and every player.

"To win the Ranji Trophy once is tough, but to go all the way and win it again is tougher because teams have studied your strengths and weaknesses, and they prepare accordingly. Moreover, we didn't have our two most experienced players in, Cheteshwar Bhai and Jaydev Bhai, as they were on national duty," said Chetan.

Talking about the other players, he disclosed that everyone was fully aware of their responsibilities, and they knew that one had to stand in the hard times.

"There wasn't any pressure due to the absence of these big names, but there was a sense of added responsibility on everyone. We knew that in crunch moments, individuals among us had to stand up and deliver extraordinary performances.

That's precisely what happened with Parth Bhut scoring a hundred in the quarterfinal, Arpit Bhai (Arpit Vasavda) and Sheldon Bhai (Sheldon Jackson) scoring in a tough situation in the semifinals. So individual brilliance has been another reason for our success." he added.

Chetan also praised Jaydev Unakdkar for his extraordinary performance in the Final of the Ranji Trophy which paved the way for Saurashtra to lift the Cup again.

"Jaydev Bhai seemed an even more confident bowler after his India comeback. He applied constant pressure from one end and was executing all his plans to perfection" He said on Unadkat.

Jaydev Unadkat took nine wickets in the final, with a brilliant spell of 6-85 in the second innings. Chetan's Ranji Season has also gone amazingly well, as he picked up 27 wickets in nine games and done some wonders with the bat.