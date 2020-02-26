Fast bowler Jhye Richardson has been asked to stay back in South Africa, for Australia’s upcoming three-match ODI series, chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said on Wednesday, 26 February.

Richardson had originally been named only in the T20I squad, and though he hasn’t featured in a match yet, Hohns said that he has been impressed with the progress Richardson has made on the road back from a shoulder injury that has kept him out of the side for nearly a year.

“Jhye is performing exceptionally well, as we saw throughout the Big Bash,” Hohns said. “He has slotted back into the T20 squad in South Africa and is pushing for a place in that side.

“We are very fortunate to have such a deep pool of fast bowlers. Jhye has earned his place after the hard work he has done to get back into his best form after serious injury. Keeping him in South Africa with the one-day squad gives us another exceptional fast bowler, who is ready to go.”

Richardson impressed in the 2019-20 Big Bash League, where he jointly topped the Perth Scorchers’ wicket charts, alongside Fawad Ahmed and Chris Jordan, with 15 scalps.

However, those performances haven’t been enough to earn Richardson a place in the squad for the three-match series against New Zealand at home, with Australia’s selectors choosing to retain the same 14-man squad that was originally named for the South Africa ODIs.

Australia squad for New Zealand ODIs: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, D’Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa