New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham is nothing short of a superstar in social space. Be it his quirky tweets or giving befitting replies to trolls, he has done it all. Recently, he did something similar when his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah posted a heartwarming birthday wish for his wife, Sanjana Ganesan. <p></p> <p></p>Bumrah's tweet for Sanjana read: "Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You're my person, I love you". <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/COhWWGJnl8z/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/COhWWGJnl8z/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Neesham was quick to spot the post and then the response was inevitable. The NZ all-rounder wrote: "Thought you were talking about @trrrent_ for a minute", referring to their MI teammate Trent Boult.

Neesham cheekily mentioned Trent Boult, who is the opening bowler for the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah and Boult have won innumerable games for the MI side. <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Goa on March 15. Bumrah had taken a break from international cricket - and Sanjana had kept their marriage under the wraps amid the pandemic as only 20 guests were allowed at the wedding venue. <p></p> <p></p>Both Bumrah and Sanjana were back at work after their marriage. While Sanjana is a part of the IPL broadcast crew as an anchor, Bumrah is the key bowler for the MI outfit. During the first MI game this season, Sanjana was supporting Bumrah by wearing an outfit of the colour of the franchise jersey. Fans spotted that and had reacted. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, after 29 matches, the IPL 2021 season has been suspended indefinitely amid the Covid crisis across India. There is no confirmation about when will the remaining 31 games be played. As per reports, the BCCI is looking for a window in September.