JJB vs BRCC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 5 of ECS T10 – Rome at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, September 2, 1:30 PM IST Wednesday

JJB vs BRCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The first match of the day is between Janjua Brescia Cricket Club and Brescia Cricket Club. The tournament schedule has been reworked after an entire day's play was washed out.

A total of 10 teams will be participating in the seven-day event including Roma Capannelle, Asian Latina, Bergamo, Brescia, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia, Kent Lanka, Kings XI, Roma and Rome Bangla.

Four matches will be played today. In the first, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club take on Brescia Cricket Club, the second will be between Roma Cricket Club and Kings XI Cricket Club and third match will see Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club locking horns with Kent Lanka Cricket Club. In the fourth and final match, Roma Cricket Club will be up against Kent Lanka Cricket Club.

TOSS TIMING: The toss for the ECS T10 – Rome for the league match between Janjua Brescia Cricket Club and Brescia Cricket Club will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

JJB vs BRCC My Dream11 Team

Waseem Ahmad (captain), Yasir Nawaz (vice-captain), Imran Khan, Hasnat Ahmed, Raheem Qureshi, Javed Muhammad, Abdul Rehman, Imran Naveed, Zahid Ali, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Yaseem

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Brescia Cricket Club Full Squads

JJB: Adnan Ali, Rehman Abdul, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen,

BRCC: Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Rizwan Muhammad, Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Naseer Hussain, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

