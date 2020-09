JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 14 of ECS T10 – Rome at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, September 4, 2:30 PM IST Friday

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 14 of ECS T10 - Rome at

JJB vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s JJB vs RBCC, 14h Match at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: The second match of the day is scheduled to be played between Group B topper Janjua Brescia Cricket Club and third-placed Rome Bangla Cricket Club.

A total of 10 teams will be participating in the seven-day event including Roma Capannelle, Asian Latina, Bergamo, Brescia, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia, Kent Lanka, Kings XI, Roma and Rome Bangla.

In the first match today, Kings XI Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club will face each other followed by Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club. The third contest is between Rome Bangla Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club while the penultimate match will see Bergamo Cricket Club take on Kings XI Cricket Club.

The fifth and final contest of the day is between Brescia Cricket Club and Asian Latina Cricket Club.

TOSS TIMING: The toss for the ECS T10 – Rome for the league match between Janjua Brescia Cricket Club and Rome Bangla Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

JJB vs RBCC My Dream11 Team

Ahmed Anik (captain), Waseem Ahmad (vice-captain), Hasnat Ahmed, Naeem Ahmad, Hossain Fahad, Ahmed MD-Rahat, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Saad, Bhomic Chandra-Bikash, Adnan Ali, Kadir Abdul

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club Full Squads

JJB: Adnan Ali, Rehman Abdul, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen,

RBCC: Dewpura Tinusha, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JJB Dream11 Team/ RBCC Dream11 Team/ Janjua Brescia Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Rome Bangla Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more