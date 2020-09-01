JJB vs RCCC Dream11 Hints And Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squads, Proabale Playing XIs Janjua Brescia CC vs Roma Capannelle CC at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground 3.30 PM IST September 1

JJB vs RCCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Janjua Brescia CC vs Roma Capannelle CC Dream11 Hints And Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Top Picks For Today’s JJB vs RCCC Match at Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground: In another exciting encounter of ECS T10 – Rome tournament, Janjua Brescia Cricket Club (JJB) will be gone head to head against the group Roma Capannelle Cricket Club (RCCC) for match no. 7 in the league. The ECS T10 Rome JJB vs RCCC match will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. It will begin at 3.30 PM IST. RCCC, who will be playing their second match of the league, are yet to score points for the group. They played their first match against the group Asian Latina Cricket Club (ALCC) on August 31st. On the other hand, Janjua Brescia won this match and will get selected for semi-final in this tournament. However, they will need to keep an eye out for Roma’s bowling unit who are more than capable of wreaking havoc on a competitive pitch in the ECS tournament.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground.

JJB vs RCCC My Dream11 Team

N Ahmad (WK), I Racila, A Rehman, H Ahmed, D Kirby, W Ahmad (VC), R Vajrala, K Kekulawala (C), H Saad, M Morettini, M Bilal.

JJB vs RCCC Probable Playing XIs

Janjua Brescia CC: Muhammad Saqib, Naeem Ahmad, Abdul Rehman, Hasnat Ahmed, Adnan Ali, Zain Abdeen Ul, Waseem Ahmad, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Saad, Shueb Khan.

Roma Capannelle CC: Ion Racila, Dane Kirby, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Reddy Vajrala, Kevin Kekulawala, Zaryan Ijaz, Michele Morettini, Muhammad Bilal, Safi Badar, James Blackburn.

JJB vs RCCC Squads

Janjua Brescia CC: Adnan Ali, Rehman Abdul, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Shueb Khan, Gurjinder Singh, Hasnat Ahmed, Usama Munir, Hamza Saad, Zain Ul Abdeen, Bachittar Singh, Zahid Ali, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Yaseen.

Roma Capannelle CC: Leandro Jayarajah, Kevin Kekulawala, Emi Ghulam, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sidath De Zoysa, Michele Morettini, Andrea Amati, Ion Racila, Reddy Vajrala, Vikram Sharda, Suresh Anton, Zaryan Ijaz, Maruf Anowar, Safi Badar, Usman Raja, Sumair Ali, Kiran Ginkal, Anisur Rahman, Muhammmad Bilal, James Blackburn, Alfonso Jayarajah, Joy Abedin, Giorgio Cossuto, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Dane Kirby, Massimo Da Costa, Giorgio Scalco, Alessandro Sabelli, Giuseppe Piperno.

