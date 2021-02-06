English skipper Joe Root has not put a foot wrong in the last month. In his last three outings in the spin-friendly conditions of the sub-continent, the classy English captain has hit three scores in excess of 150. With this, he has joined an elite club featuring Sir Donald Bradman – who accomplished a similar feat in 1937 against England. Only seven cricketers in the past have achieved this milestone before Root.

Other players in the coveted list are Tom Latham of New Zealand, Mudassar Nazar, and Zaheer Abbas of Pakistan. England’s Wally Hammond and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara are the other two cricketers who are a part of this list

Root’s dream run started in Sri Lanka where he hit a double century and followed it up with a 150+ score at Galle. Root – who was not able to convert starts into big scores in the past couple of seasons – has come to the party in 2021.

India captain Virat Kohli and former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar – who is arguably the best to have played the game – do not have this milestone to their name.

The English skipper became the ninth player to hit a century in his 100th Test match.

Initially on day one, Root took his time to get used to the conditions. Once he realised that the pitch did not have much to offer the bowlers, Root scored briskly.

Root’s daddy hundred has put England in the box seat in the first Test at Chennai. He has already stated that he wants England to get a massive first innings total, something in excess of 600-700.

At the time of filing the copy, England was 374 for three. Ben Stokes is on 72*, while Root is on 165*.