Joe Root’s Captaincy Often Lacks Imagination And Reason: Ian Chappell

Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell slams England’s Joe Root’s captaincy abilities and said it lacks imagination and reason. Root takes the charge of England’s Test captaincy after Alastair Cook’s retirement but he failed to create any impact on big tours outside the home. England have a talented pool of players in red-ball cricket with the likes of Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope.

Chappell, who is very honest about his opinion, said dithering is a bad look for a captain.

“Root’s captaincy often lacks imagination and reason. His tendency to have long discussions with senior players is reminiscent of Alastair Cook at his worst,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

“There’s a difference between a captain who consults and one who is uncertain; dithering is a bad look for a captain. There are times in Australia when a captain has to be imaginative in order to force the issue and this is not one of Root’s strengths,” he added.

The legendary Australia cricket said that England have a world-class pace attack but their major concerns are top-order batting and Root’s captaincy

“England possesses a potential series-winning group of fast bowlers. It is the top-order batting and Joe Root’s captaincy that should be cause for concern,” said Chappell.

Talking about the upcoming Ashes series, Chappell said, Australia pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood would be happy to see Dominic Sibley and Rory Burn at the opening position for England.

“The opening combination of Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns is both ungainly and unconvincing. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood should rejoice if both names appear in the top slots on the team sheet at the Gabba,” said Chappell.

“Given the skill of Australia’s pace trio, poor starts could be a death sentence for England,” he added.