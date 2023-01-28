'Joe Root's Departure Provides An Opportunity For Hazratullah Zazai,' Says Dubai Capitals' Captain Rovman Powell

The Dubai Capitals will be hoping to string a few victories together as they get ready to take on the Desert Vipers in their next match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Speaking about their next encounter, the Dubai Capitals' Captain Rovman Powell said, "Any team can beat any side in this tournament. It's been that sort of competition. Every team poses a challenge. But hopefully, we can play some good games in a row."

The Dubai Capitals had a three-day gap between their matches against MI Emirates on Sunday and Sharjah Warriors on Thursday. Powell said that the team carried out good training during their break, "It's difficult to gain momentum after a large gap, but we have to find a way to get going as professional cricketers in each and every game. We used the gap to gel together as a unit and we carried out some good training as well."

Powell played a fantastic inning of 97 runs off 41 balls against MI Emirates. When asked about his own form, the skipper said, "I am in a good place as a batter. I just have to keep being in a good place. Whether I get good or bad results, I have ensured that I carry out my training sessions in the best way possible. I am just looking to keep improving my game."

Dubai Capitals' star batter Joe Root headed back home after the team's clash against MI Emirates. Powell said that his departure will provide an opportunity for other players in the squad, "Joe Root's departure provides an opportunity for guys like Hazratullah Zazai, who haven't played much in the competition. They have to take their opportunities."

The Dubai Capitals will be up against Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, January 28, 2023.