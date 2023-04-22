Advertisement

Jofra Archer Fit To Play? Mumbai Indians' Predicted XI For IPL 2023 Match Against Punjab Kings

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will face the Punjab Kings in Match No. 31 of the IPL 2023 on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

New Delhi: After three consecutive wins, Mumbai Indian (MI) is all set to face Punjab Kings in Match No. 31 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 22). MI lost first two matches but defeated Delhi Capitals in their third match of IPL 2023. MI are already without the services of Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023 and in the last four matches they missed Jofra Archer as well who is nursing elbow injury. But the team didn't missed his presence much because the others like Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green and Arjun Tendulkar have stepped up to fill his void.

MI has earned six points from five matches played so far and sits at number six position in the IPL 2023 points table at the moment but if they manages to beat Punjab Kings then they will jump into top half of the table.

For MI, their captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan are scoring runs in the powerplay overs. Wankhede has a batting friendly pitch, the duo would like to convert their good start into a big innings. While Cameron Green scored a fifty in the last match and young star Tilak Varma is on fire as well. Combination of these batters will give MI a good start in match. However, will expect a little contribution from Suryakumar Yadav, who, except for the game against KKR, has failed in the other four.

In bowling, Arjun Tendulkar, who picked in maiden IPL wicket against SRH will lead the attack and will have Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green and Riley Meredtih for support in the pace department, whereas senior cricketer Piyush Chawla and young Hrithik Shokeen will handle the spin department.

Mumbai Indians' likely playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

 

