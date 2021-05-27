If I Don’t Get This Right, I Won’t Play Any Cricket – Jofra Archer on Elbow Injury Recovery

England quick Jofra Archer is not in a hurry to make a comeback from his injury. Archer has stated he won’t play any cricket till he fully recovers from his injury. The gun fast bowler underwent elbow surgery last week on Friday and he wants to take his time to completely recover.

In fact, Archer has hinted that he might miss the five-match Test series against India but he wants to be ready for the crucial Ashes and the T20 World Cup later in the year. Archer is going to hold the key for England in both of these big series and he wants to take his time.

“The way I am looking at things is that I would rather miss a few weeks of a year so that I have a few more years in my career. One thing I am determined about the post-elbow operation is not to rush my comeback,” Archer wrote in his column in the Daily Mail,

“Because my primary focus is to be playing for England in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year. “Those are my targets. If I come back before then and manage to play in the home Test series against India — then fine, so be it. If I don’t, I am quite prepared to sit out the summer.

Archer understands that he won’t be helping himself if he will try to rush back to action. The ace paceman is going to play a key role for England in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

“I just want to get this injury sorted once and for all and that’s why I’m not looking that far ahead or at dates for a return to action,” he wrote.

“Because if I don’t get this right, I won’t play any cricket. Period. “I am not going to do myself any good by coming back before I’m fully fit, so I will take my time and do what is best for me and my life.