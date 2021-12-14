New Delhi: England speedster Jofra Archer feared that his hostile fast bowling spell could lead to Steve Smith’s in the Headingly test match of the Ashes 2019. Jofra Archer said that the game of cricket cannot afford to see another tragedy on the field.

Speaking to News Corp, Archer said, “I think in England personally when the ball hits you it can feel a lot worse than it is because sometimes it’s a bit cold and I thought it was that until I actually saw him roll when he went down and then he rolled on his back, I went ‘oh dear,’ you know. I thought it was very serious, but he came out and he batted again. Obviously you don’t ever want a cricket related death. There was one already and there’s no need for another one. It’s hard enough trying to get the kids to come and play cricket.”

The contest between Jofra Archer and Steve Smith was a riveting one as both are known to be aggressive while playing the game. Archer attacked Smith with hostile short pitch bowling directed on his body, until he managed one to hit one on his helmet. Steve Smith went down lying on the pitch and that’s what actually struck the 26 year old bowler.

Although Smith returned to the middle, but he only managed to get out LBW to Chris Woakes after scoring four and a six. The 32-year-old also missed a century as England registered a thrilling win due to heroics of Ben Stokes.

Even with a tough series, Smith enjoyed a highly productive series with the bat with 774 runs at a spectacular average of 110.57 in four tests. The current vice captain of the Australian test team was vital in retaining the Ashes for the hosts of 2019.