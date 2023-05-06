John Cena Shares MS Dhoni's Picture Of Doing His Iconic 'You Can't See Me' Step During IPL 2023 Match

Chennai Super Kings are currently facing Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is one of the best cricketers in the world. Chennai Super King's captain is known for his captaincy skills as well as best understanding of the game. On Wednesday during an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana stadium. In the sixth over, Maheesh Theekshana rapped LSG opener Manan Vohra on the pads.

The CSK spinner said the decision was closer than many people anticipated after a massive appeal was made but umpire Anil Choudhary refused to be swayed. He then turned to Dhoni because, well, who else would be better to take the DRS, but this time, the CSK skipper was not convinced and informed the same to Theekshana.

Interestingly Dhoni conveyed his message to Theekshana in a unique way, he used John Cena's signature 'You can't see me' catchphrase. Cena's 'You can't see me' is a phrase that has been synonymous with his 21-year-long WWE career. When Cena debuted his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' gimmick in early 2002, he started using it. He shook his hand in front of his face. Video of his action went viral all over internet. In return WWE champion Cena shared an instagram post of MS Dhoni, caught up in the action, though he didn't mention any caption.

Here is the post:

