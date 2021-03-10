England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has picked India as one of the strongest contenders to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup set to be held later this year. Last year, the showpiece T20 event, to be played in Australia, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India, who won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, will play host to the marquee event this year in October-November while the next edition will be held in Australia in 2022. And Buttler feels being host of the event makes India the favourites.

“Going into World Cups, you probably look at hosts nations one specially as strong as India who are going to be favourites for that tournament,” Buttler said during an media interaction on Tuesday. “There are many excellent teams, in the last few World Cups hosts nations have performed very well. India is of course strong in every format and T20 is no different and especially playing at home I see India as the favourites.”

England won the T20 World Cup in 2010 and will be starting their preparations for the global event with a five-match T20I series against India from Friday. Buttler feels the matches provide his side a perfect opportunity to get acclimatised to the conditions they will face later this year.

“It’s vital for us to play and hopefully you wanna win that series and take that confidence and gel together as a group and have that clarity ahead of the World Cup. So, it’s a fantastic opportunity for us as a side to be playing against India in World Cup conditions,” he said.

Media reports have emerged that the venues shortlisted by BCCI to for IPL 2021 are also in line to host T20 World Cup matches as well. Motera’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest by capacity, may host the grand final.

“This is a great benefit for us. Being here and to play in Ahmedabad in the brand new stadium which may play a big part in the World Cup and no one has played here before. So it’s a big advantage for us to learn about conditions,” Buttler said.