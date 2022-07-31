July Born World Playing XI, Cricket | Pick Yours

New Delhi: The month of July has seen the birth of a number of top cricketers in the world. From Sunil Gavaskar and Garry Sobers to MS Dhoni and James Anderson, there is no end to this list. These cricketers not only featured in international cricket but also played an important part in their team’s success. All these players played through different eras and entertained the cricket fans with their sublime skills and achievements.

On that note, we have decided to make a World XI of the cricket players born in the month of July. The list includes a total of four Indian players. Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar will open the innings with Barry Richards. Barry Richards was a great player of his time and played many matches in first-class cricket.

Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas will come at the third position, while legendary Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has been picked to bat at No. 5. Allan Border, Garry Sobers and wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni will fill the rest of the middle order. West Indies’ great Garry Sobers will also lead the side. The all-rounder was one of the finest players of his time and played a total of 93 Test matches in his career.

Richard Hadlee, James Anderson and Dennis Lillee are the pace batteries in the team, while Harbhajan Singh is the lone spinner.

Here is the July-born World XI:

1. Sunil Gavaskar

2. Barry Richards

3. Zaheer Abbas

4. Sourav Ganguly

5. Allan Border

6. Garry Sobers (Captain)

7. MS Dhoni (WK)

8. Richard Hadlee

9. Harbhajan Singh

10. James Anderson

11. Dennis Lillee