India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a blinder of a catch of Neil Wagner on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Wagner pulled a short delivery from Mohammed Shami to deep square leg region where Jadeja leapt to his left, stuck out his left hand to complete a stunning one-handed catch.

“I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn’t expect the ball to come at that pace,” Jadeja said of his catch. “It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn’t even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again.”

Even Wagner stood still for a while with a wry smile crossing his face as he tried making sense of the sheer absurdity of Jadeja’s effort. It helped India break a 54-run partnership for the ninth wicket that had left them frustrated.

New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 235 with the tourists taking a slim seven-run lead.

However, in their second dig, the hosts have left India in tatters, reducing them to 90/6 in 36 overs.

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult has inflicted the maximum damage so far with figures of 3/12 from nine overs including the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and nighwatchman Umesh Yadav.

India have a 97-run lead with four wickets remaining and three days of play still left in the second Test.

The top-ranked India are looking to save the series after having been thrashed by 10 wickets in the first Test in Wellington.