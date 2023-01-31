Breaking News

    Updated: January 31, 2023 2:03 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
    New Delhi: Sania Mirza recently played her last Grand Slam match. The legendary tennis player announced her retirement on 27 January 2023. She bowed out of the Australian Open after losing in the final of the mixed doubles category with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

    Sania has helped in the massive growth of tennis in the country and inspired young girls across the nation to take up the sport.

    Saina's retirement is an emotional occasion for every sportslover as it is end to an era.

    After her announcement, fans all over the globe including great sports persons and bollywood celebrities congratulated her for her incredible journey. One of them was bollywood legend Kajol who reserved big praise for Sania, said that Sania has always made India and women look up to her. In response, Sania thanked Kajol and gave an epic response which is winning internet.

    Many other celebrities including her husband Shoaib Malik, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen also poured wishes.

    Sania Mirza confirmed her plans to retire at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai next month.

     

     

