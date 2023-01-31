Sania Mirza recently played her last Grand Slam match. The legendary tennis player announced her retirement on 27 January 2023. She bowed out of the Australian Open after losing in the final of the mixed doubles category with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

Sania has helped in the massive growth of tennis in the country and inspired young girls across the nation to take up the sport.

Saina's retirement is an emotional occasion for every sportslover as it is end to an era.

After her announcement, fans all over the globe including great sports persons and bollywood celebrities congratulated her for her incredible journey. One of them was bollywood legend Kajol who reserved big praise for Sania, said that Sania has always made India and women look up to her. In response, Sania thanked Kajol and gave an epic response which is winning internet.

Thank you so very much ? reading your msg as I am watching Kabhi khushi kabhi gham for the the 100th time ? https://t.co/Q9rdZTODet Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 29, 2023

Many other celebrities including her husband Shoaib Malik, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen also poured wishes.

Thank you so much ? you are the kindest https://t.co/gFfGQXwvCJ Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 29, 2023

Congratulations on an "ace" career @MirzaSania! You've been legendary on the court and opened the way for many others to take up the game ? Apart from winning grand slams, you've also won the love and respect of the entire nation ?? Welcome to the other side my friend! pic.twitter.com/07u7s0Zj9Y Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 27, 2023

A career that has defied many odds. Breaking norms and challenging previously unattainable heights. I salute you as a champion who paved the way for many others. You rock, @MirzaSania ? pic.twitter.com/dRkU7k1hnm Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) January 28, 2023

Sania Mirza confirmed her plans to retire at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai next month.