The Cricket South Africa on Friday announced a 21-member squad for their upcoming two-match Test series in Pakistan. Senior paceman Kagiso Rabada, who missed the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a groin strain, returned in the squad. South Africa dominated Sri Lanka in the two-match series and whitewashed them 2-0.

CSA included two uncapped seamers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman in the squad.

It will be after 14 years, South Africa will travel to Pakistan for two-match Test series in Karachi and Rawalpindi, starting on January 26. It will be followed by three T20 internationals in Lahore.

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius also returned to the squad after skipping the series against Sri Lanka.

Among others, the opening duo of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar and spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde were also named in the squad, which will be continued to be led by Quinton De Kock.

“Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,” convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a statement.

Baartman claimed 82 first-class wickets from 28 matches with best match figures of 14/95 at an average of 26.84, while Dupavillon has featured in 59 matches, taking 189 wickets with the best bowling figures 11/104 at an average of 23.88.

The duo, along with the rest of the team, will leave for Pakistan on January 15, followed by the T20 squad at a later date.

“The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches,” CSA said.

South Africa squad: Quinton De Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf Du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Alviro Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarah Baartman.

