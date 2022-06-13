Kandy: Australia have faced a heavy blow just before the start of the ODI matches against Sri Lanka as pacer Kane Richardson has been ruled out of the limited over series due to an injury.

Kane Richardson suffered a hamstring injury and will miss the whole series. He got the injury while warming up for Australia’s third and last T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The recent scans have revealed the extent of the injury which prohibited him from playing in the ODI series.

This injury came as a big blow for Australia before the series. They are already missing some of their top fast bowlers and now Kane Richardson has also joined the list. Now, the visiting side is without their three fast bowlers in Sri Lanka.

The already depleted Australia seem to be short of bowling options for the opening ODI in Kandy. They won the T20I series 2-1 after losing the last match by four wickets.

Kane Richardson, a right-arm quick, will now fly back to Australia and skipper Finch said the veteran is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks. Australia’s side is already missing fellow quick Mitchell Starc (finger injury) and experienced all-rounder Mitch Marsh (calf injury).

It means Test skipper Pat Cummins is rushed back into Australia’s XI for the opening match of the ODI series, with fellow seamers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson to make up the remainder of the seam attack.

With Adam Zampa remaining in Australia for the birth of his first child, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar gets the first chance to impress with fellow spinner Mitchell Swepson left out of the side. Jhye Richardson will also play for his team in the first ODI match.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

