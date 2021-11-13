New Delhi: The wait is finally over. The Trans-Tasman rivalry is back in all its glory as Australia will be taking on New Zealand this Sunday after a spectacular semi-final against Pakistan. The Blackcaps are high on confidence too after their win against England. Both the teams have a chance to lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. However, the one-on-one battle among the players from both sides is something to look out for before the final encounter.

David Warner vs Tim Southee

David Warner has been in great form this tournament after a disastrous IPL season this year. Warner has played impactful knocks against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and West Indies. At an average of 47.20 in 6 matches, Warner is a player to look out for. On the other hand, Tim Southee, a seasoned test match bowler has hit the form at the right time in the tournament. His wicket column may not be a reflection of his form but his economy (under 6 runs an over) has been an asset to the Kiwis.

Kane Williamson vs Adam Zampa

The captain of the New Zealand team has not been in great form but his knocks in crucial matches against Afghanistan and India show that he is not completely out of sorts. Adam Zampa, on the other hand, has been in fantastic form with 6 wickets and an economy of 5.89. In the past, Zampa has foxed Williamson with his variations. A terrific mix of googlies, leg-spin, and flippers, Zampa has been on the nerves of the batters in the world cup.

Martin Guptill vs Mitchell Starc

Guptill has already scored a century in the world cup against Scotland. Other than that he has not been in great form. Starc, on the other hand, has struggled to find his rhythm in the death but his first over has always been a nightmare for an opening batter.

Players like Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Ish Sodhi, and Daryl Mitchell are some of the players to look out for as well. One way or the other, the spectators are in for a cracker of a final.

Written by: Vishal Pushkar