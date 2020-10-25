Two days after he underwent angioplasty following a heart-attack, India cricket legend Kapil Dev was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Sunday. The 61-year-old complained of chest pain early late Thursday and was rushed to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute's emergency department. <p></p> <p></p>After evaluation, angioplasty was done. <p></p> <p></p>"Mr. Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He's doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He'll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr. Atul Mathur," the hospital said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart. <p></p> <p></p>Chetan Sharma, the former India teammate of Kapil, posted a picture of the legendary allrounder at the time of discharge from hospital on his Twitter account. <p></p> <p></p>"Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital," the tweet read. <p></p> <p></p>Following the news, wave of wishes began pouring from all around with current and former cricketers praying for his speedy recovery. <p></p> <p></p>Kapil was the captain when India won their maiden ODI World Cup in 1983. They stunned two-time defending champion West Indies at the Lord's which revolutionised the game in India. <p></p> <p></p>Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have graced the game, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs. <p></p> <p></p>He continues to be the only player in cricket history to have taken over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests. <p></p> <p></p>He also served as India's national coach between 1999 and 2000. <p></p> <p></p>Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.