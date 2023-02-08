Kapil Dev Not Pleased With Rishabh Pant, Says 'The Entire Team Is In Tatters...'

Former India captain Kapil Dev is not pleased with Rishabh Pant for not looking after himself, adding that his unfortunate car accident has put the India team in trouble ahead of the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be played between India and Australia starting Thursday, February 9, 2023.

"I have a lot of love for him. I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters. I love him but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today's times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it," said Kapil in a video on Uncut.

The 64-year-old further added that he prays for his good health and is hopeful that he gets all the love in the world.

"First blessings, that he gets all the love in the world, may the almighty give him good health. First that, but after that, like parents have this responsibility to slap the children if they make mistakes," feels the former India legendary cricketer.

Pant is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai and is expected to be out of action for almost a year, if not more depending on his recovery. Pant's injury will be a major concern for India and his participation in the upcoming 50-over World Cup scheduled to be played in India remains doubtful. With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) just about a couple of months away, the Indian wicket-keeper batter is set to be ruled out of the entire tournament.