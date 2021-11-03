New Delhi: Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev reckons that the BCCI selectors have to take a call on how to build the next generation of cricketers and think about the future of some of the big names in Indian cricket who have not come good in recent times.

The former India all-rounder also went on to add that if the team succeeds on the basis of some other teams, Indian cricket has never appreciated that and the team needs to qualify on its own strength rather than depending on someone else.

The Virat Kohli-led India have been soundly beaten in both their ‘Super 12’ Group 2 matches so far and even if they win the remaining three games, starting with the match against Afghanistan on November 4, their qualification for the semifinals would be subject to net run rate (NRR) calculations and the results of some other games in the group favouring them.

“If we succeed on the basis of some other teams, Indian cricket has never appreciated it. If you want to win the World Cup or reach the semifinals, do it on your own strengths. It is better not to depend on other teams,” Kapil told ABP News on Wednesday.

The former cricketer added that it’s time for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take some harsh decisions vis-a-vis the seniors in the squad.

“I guess the selectors will have to decide the future of the big names and the big players,” Kapil said, hinting that non-performers should be shown the door and replaced with new faces.

India’s humiliating losses to Pakistan and New Zealand by 10 and eight wickets respectively in the two ‘Super 12’ games has put them on the verge of elimination and Afghanistan are also fancying their chances of defeating the 2007 World T20 champions come November 4.

“They (BCCI selectors) need to think whether the youngsters who are performing well in the IPL, is it time to give them a chance? How do we make the next generation better? If they lose, there is no harm because they will gain experience. But if these big players don’t perform now and play such bad cricket, there is going to be plenty of criticism. The BCCI needs to intervene and think about bringing more youngsters in,” added Kapil.

(With IANS Inputs)