KAR vs PES Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s KAR vs PES: The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

KAR vs PES My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales (captain), Liam Livingstone (vice-captain), Tom Banton, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Carlos Brathwaite, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Umer Khan, Chris Jordan

KAR vs PES Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Daren Sammy (captain), Liam Dawson, Rahat Ali, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Mohsin, Haider Ali, Tom Banton, Umar Amin, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Karachi Kings: Alex Hales, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell McClenaghan, Umaid Asif, Awais Zia, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Chadwick Walton, Ali Khan, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KAR Dream11 Team/ PES Dream11 Team/ Karachi Kings Dream11 Team/ Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more