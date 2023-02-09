Karachi Kings Skipper Imad Wasim Takes A Dig At Babar Azam, Says 'We've More Match Winners Than Those Who Play For Personal Goals'

The Karachi team has made some significant changes in the team in the starting of year's edition.

Updated: February 9, 2023 1:44 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will start from February 13, Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam is all set to play for a new franchise. The 28-year-old right-handed batter will represent Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. Babar was part of the Karachi Kings team till 2022, in his leadership 2020 winners finished in the last position.

The Karachi team has made some significant changes in the team in the starting of year's edition, team's captain Imad Wasim has taken a dig at Babar said that this year the Karachi Kings have tried to include more match winners in their side rather than having players who played for their personal goals.

"We have tried to include more match-winners in our team rather than those who play for personal goals. So, this year, I believe, if we played up to our potential, our team will go deep", Wasim said in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

He also added that the team will not miss Babar this season as 'players come and go'.

"It doesn't matter to us, players come and go, but nothing is more important than the team; now he's playing for a different team, so good luck to him, this time we want to go for aggressive cricket" he added.

 

 

