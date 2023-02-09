Karachi Kings Skipper Imad Wasim Takes A Dig At Babar Azam, Says 'We've More Match Winners Than Those Who Play For Personal Goals'
The Karachi team has made some significant changes in the team in the starting of year's edition.
New Delhi: The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will start from February 13, Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam is all set to play for a new franchise. The 28-year-old right-handed batter will represent Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. Babar was part of the Karachi Kings team till 2022, in his leadership 2020 winners finished in the last position. The Karachi team has made some significant changes in the team in the starting of year's edition, team's captain Imad Wasim has taken a dig at Babar said that this year the Karachi Kings have tried to include more match winners in their side rather than having players who played for their personal goals. "We have tried to include more match-winners in our team rather than those who play for personal goals. So, this year, I believe, if we played up to our potential, our team will go deep", Wasim said in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.
THE BIG ONE BABAR AZAM ?WITH PSL 5 Trophy ? PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT#BabarAzam? #ImadWasim #KarachiKings pic.twitter.com/WCDg3wEhH2 Ahsan ?? (@AhsanAshraf258) February 9, 2023
PSL winning percentage of current captains.1. Muhammad Rizwan: 70.83 % 2.Shaheen Afridi: 65.38 % 3.Imad Wasim: 53.84 % 4.Shadab Khan: 53.11 % 5.Sarfraz Ahmad: 50.70 % 6.Babar Azam: 9.09 %#rizwan #PSLAnthem #PSL8 #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/0J6lgUvfar Team Superman (@TeamRizwanPak) February 9, 2023
He also added that the team will not miss Babar this season as 'players come and go'. "It doesn't matter to us, players come and go, but nothing is more important than the team; now he's playing for a different team, so good luck to him, this time we want to go for aggressive cricket" he added.
Man of the Match won by Pakistanis at BPLIftikhar Ahmed x3 Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan x2 Usman Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Haris Rauf x1 Nawaz ?? (@Rnawaz31888) February 9, 2023
