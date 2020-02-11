Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Karnataka vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Round 9 Match KAR vs BRD Elite Group A and B Ranji Trophy 2019-20 in Bengaluru: In the round 9 match of Elite Group A and B of Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Karnataka will host a spirited Baroda side in a highly-anticipated clash at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday. Karnataka batsmen have done a more than a decent job in the ongoing Ranji season and it has helped them to climb up the order in the points table. With an aim to qualify for the finals, Karnataka will be looking to win their upcoming game against Baroda. In batting, the likes of Devdut Paddikal and Ravikumar Samarth, who are consistently performing well for their side. They will have to take the responsibility to click some match-winning knocks for their side.

With nothing to lose, Baroda are already knocked out from the tournament. They are ranked 13th in their group. However, they will be looking to finish on a high with a good performance against Karnatak. Their batsmen’s poor form has hurt the side badly as they have consistently failed to conjure up solid totals.

TOSS – The toss between Karnataka and Baroda will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – BR Sharath

Batters Karun Nair, Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Ahmadnoor Pathan

All-Rounders Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Krunal Pandya (VC)

Bowlers Babashafi Pathan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Anureet Singh

KAR vs BRD Probable Playing XIs

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (C), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna, V Koushik.

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar, Ahmadnoor Pathan, Vishnu Solanki/Aditya Waghmode, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (c), Swapnil Singh, Lukman Meriwala, Viraj Bhosale (wk), Atit Sheth/Bhargav Bhatt, Anureet Singh, Babashafi Pathan

KAR vs BRD SQUADS

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair (C), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Prateek Jain, Sharath BR, Devaiah, V Koushik, Praveen Dubey, David Mathias, Pavan Deshpande, Abhishek Reddy, Jagadeesha Suchith.

Baroda: Anureet Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Yusuf Pathan, Kedar Devdhar, Krunal Pandya (C), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Aditya Waghmode, Lukman Meriwala, Deepak Hooda, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Soaeb Tai, Ahmadnoor Pathan, Dhruv Patel, Viraj Bhosale, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Sukirt Pandey.

