Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed – who is slated to make a national comeback during Pakistan’s tour of England – recently disclosed about being a massive Bollywood fan. Ahmed – who was selected in the 29-member squad for Test and T20I series and has boarded the flight for the UK – also revealed his favourite Bollywood actress.

In a recent interview with Crictracker, he said that he is a big fan of Katrina Kaif.

“Ohh, for me Katrina Kaif. I will go with Katrina,” he said.

Sarfaraz was earlier dropped from the national side and was also sacked as the skipper after Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that six out of its 10 cricketers who had been tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, have returned negative after retests.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz are those six cricketers whose have tested negative after the second round.

The four who have been declared positive after the second round of testing are Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan, along with masseur Malang Ali.

However, PCB CEO Wasim Khan has said the six cricketers who have returned negative after retests will have to undergo a third round of testing before being allowed for the England tour.