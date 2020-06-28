Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed - who is slated to make a national comeback during Pakistan's tour of England - recently disclosed about being a massive Bollywood fan. Ahmed - who was selected in the 29-member squad for Test and T20I series and has boarded the flight for the UK - also revealed his favourite Bollywood actress. <p></p> <p></p>In a recent interview with Crictracker, he said that he is a big fan of Katrina Kaif. <p></p> <p></p>"Ohh, for me Katrina Kaif. I will go with Katrina," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Sarfaraz was earlier dropped from the national side and was also sacked as the skipper after Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/pakistan-cricket-board">Pakistan Cricket Board</a> (PCB) has announced that six out of its 10 cricketers who had been tested positive for the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/coronavirus">coronavirus</a> earlier this week, have returned negative after retests. <p></p> <p></p>Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz are those six cricketers whose have tested negative after the second round. <p></p> <p></p>The four who have been declared positive after the second round of testing are Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan, along with masseur Malang Ali. <p></p> <p></p>However, PCB CEO Wasim Khan has said the six cricketers who have returned negative after retests will have to undergo a third round of testing before being allowed for the England tour.