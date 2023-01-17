Kavya Maran Is All Smiles In Viral Video As Sunrisers Eastern Cape Win First Game In SA20

Eastern Cape defeated MI Cape Town by 4 wickets to register their first win of the season.

Updated: January 17, 2023 2:07 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
New Delhi: Sunrisers Eastern Cape owner Kavya Maran, who also owns IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad was elated after Sunrisers Eastern Cape registered their first win of the season. Eastern Cape defeated MI Cape Town by 4 wickets to register their first win of the season. The video of Kavya celebrating Sunrisers Eastern Cape is going viral on social media. Opting to bowl, Eastern Cape bowled with great disciple and restricted MI Cape Town to 158-8 in 20 overs. It was only the efforts of George Linde, who scored unbeaten 63 off 28 balls that helped MI Cape Town reach a par score. In response, MI Cape Town came out all guns blazing as they reduced Sunrisers to 9-2 before Aiden Markram and Sarel Erwee stitched a 93 run partnership. Aiden Markram top scored for his side with a 35 ball 50 while Erwee scored 41 runs in 35 balls.

