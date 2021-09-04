Mumbai: There was a huge frenzy across the country as two of the most popular ex-cricketers – Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag – participated in the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the interaction with host Amitabh Bachchan, the two cricketers spilled a lot of beans and revealed a number of unknown things.

From recalling the Lord’s moment where Ganguly took his shirt off to Sehwag using an iconic line from the yesteryears film Shehenshah to express his reaction to beating Pakistan.

It was fun and a treat for fans all the way.

Among many revelations, the two cricketers also named their favourite food. This happened when Amitabh Bachchan shared an incident during his struggling days in Kolkata and said, “Jhaal Muri kha ke mahino guzara hai”. That is when the BCCI president revealed that his favourite street food is puchka, while Sehwag said that his favourite food is Chhole Kulchha, Ganguly retorted that nothing is better than puchka.

During the show, Ganguly, who hosts the Bengali version, took the hot seat and introduced the legendary actor. It was a moment that received massive applause from the audience present at the venue.

During the episode, Ganguly also revealed his daughter’s reaction to seeing his father take off his shirt at the Lord’s balcony after India beat England in the Natwest Final.

Ganguly said, “My daughter once watched it and asked me why did I do it. I thought I have scored over 20, 000 runs and so many cover drives, but everybody keeps talking about the Lord’s balcony celebration.”