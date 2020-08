KCC vs MKCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 3, 8:00 PM IST

KCC vs MKCC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 3,

KCC vs MKCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Karlskrona Cricket Club vs Malmo Kings Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Malmo 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KCC vs MKCC at Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo: In the fifth match of ECS T10-Malmo 2020 competition, Karlskrona Cricket Club will lock horns with Malmo Kings Cricket Club. The ECS T10 Malmo 2020 KCC vs MKCC match will begin at 9 PM IST. You can check the Dream11 Tips and Playing XI here.

A total of ten teams are participating, which have been categorised into two groups of five teams each. The teams Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club are in Group A whereas, the teams like Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cric8ket Club fall under Group B.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Malmo 2020 match toss between Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmo Kings Cricket Club will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time: 9 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo, Sweden

KCC vs MKCC My Dream11 Team

Pasal J Mohammad (captain), Akarmuddin Shirzad (vice-captain), Gopi Krishna, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, Ganesh Swaroop, Sanjeev Sharma, Sandeep Mallidi, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Sedik Sahak, Rahim Safi

KCC vs MKCC Squads

MKCC: Zahid Aslam, Khaled Safi, Rahim Safi, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Bilal Shirzad, Shahid Aslam, Pasal J Mohammad, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Zahidullah Sahak, Sedik Sahak, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Zain Muzaffar, Jahandad Mushtaq, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Ahmad Amir

KCC: Srinivasan Jayaraman, Baboo Duggal, Chinmoy Singh, Karthik Rachakonda, Vivek Gudipati, Ram Kishan, Gopi Krishna, Dattu Appaji, Sanjeev Sharma, Sandeep Mallidi, Sai Teja Pennada, Raghu Gundra, Sameer Sidhanti, Ganesh Swaroop, Avinash Singh, Navneet Chamala, Saisrivatsava Manchala

