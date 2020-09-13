Dream11 Team Prediction

KE vs MAK Shpageeza T20 League: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights T20 Match at Kabul International Cricket Stadium 10:00 AM IST September 14:

The seventh edition of the T20 tournament got underway from September 6 and is to continue till September 18. The event was to start from September 13 but was rescheduled for an earlier start to avoid a clash with the Indian Premier League which starts from September 19.

A total of six teams are participating in the tournament including Mis Ainak Knights, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Speen Ghar Tigers, Kabul Eagles and Boost Defenders. The 15 league matches will be followed by the playoffs comprising two qualifiers and an eliminator. Final will be played on September 16.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League 2020 match toss between Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) – September 11.

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium

KE vs MAK My Dream11 Team

Dawlat Zadran (Captain), Samiullah Shenwari (Vice-captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Farmanullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shapoor Zadran, Nijat Masood

Likely 11

MAK: Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Sadiqullah Pacha, Shahidullah, Ibrahim, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Abdullah Mazari, Noor Ahmad

KE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Samiullah Shenwari, Younus Ahmadzai, Zaiur Rahman Sharifi, Farmanullah, Nangelia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Akbar, Nijat Masood, Azmatullah Omarzai

SQUADS

MAK: Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Ibrahim Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran

KE: Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Younas-Ahmadzai, Rahmanullah Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Reyaz Hassain, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Wasim Akram, Nangeyalia Kharote, Samiullah Shenwari, Abdullah Naib, Farmanullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Sharifullah Ahmadzai, Khial Ahmadzai, Nijat Masood, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaur Rahman-Akbar, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

