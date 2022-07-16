‘Keep Shining And Rising’- Virat Kohli Reacts To Babar Azam’s Viral Tweet, Watch Here

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has reacted to Babar Azam’s viral tweet in which the Pakistan cricket team’s captain showed support to the former Indian captain who has been going through a rough patch in his cricketing career at the moment. Virat Kohli has been waiting for the 71st century of his international career for a while now and it looks like a far cry at the moment as he has not been able to score even a half-century in the last few innings. He failed to score big runs in the last match as well as he got out for 16 runs off 25 balls in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against England.

While some people are criticising Virat Kohli for his poor form, some are showing their support for one of the greatest cricket players of our time. Babar Azam also came out in Virat Kohli’s support a few days back and now the Indian batsman has responded to it.

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best ? Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

Virat Kohli wrote in response to Babar Azam’s tweet, “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best.”

Babar Azam was lauded by many for this gesture. One of them was former all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Babar Azam has been compared to Virat Kohli for a while now and both the players have huge respect for each other on and off the field. Virat Kohli will hope to get back in form in the third and final ODI match of the series against England on Sunday.