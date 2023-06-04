Kennington Oval Test Records, Stats Ahead Of India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final: All You Need To Know

Team India will take on Australia in the WTC final at the Kennington Oval. Here are the Test Records and Stats of the venue

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship final at the Kennington Oval in London. The crucial test will start on June 7 and will be played till June 11. It will also have a reserve day on June 12.

This is Team India's second attempt at the red-ball glory, they reached the finals of the inaugural WTC too but lost to New Zealand. On the other hand, this is the first time Australia has reached the finals of the World Test Championship. The winner of this match will lift the ICC Test Mace.

Both teams recently clashed against each other in Border Gavaskar Trophy with India coming out on top and winning the series 2-1. However, this time around they will be clashing on a neutral venue at the Kennington Oval.

Kennington Oval Records & Stats This will be the first time Kennington Oval will be hosting as a neutral venue for a match and this will also be the first time that India and Australia will clash against each other in a neutral venue test match.

The Stadium was founded back in 1845 and till now has hosted 104 Tests, 75 ODIs, and 16 T20Is. In 104 Test played here at the Oval, England has won 43 matches and the visiting team has been victorious on 23 different occasions, while 37 matches ended in a draw.

The team batting first has won 37 matches. Meanwhile, only in 29 matches, the team chasing has been able to win a Test match at this venue. The highest total on this venue is 903/7 (dec) scored by England back in 1938 against Australia.

Australia holds the record for the lowest team total at the Kennington Oval as they got all out for just 44 runs against England in 1896. England's Ian Botham has the best bowling stats on this ground as he has picked 52 wickets here in just 11 matches.