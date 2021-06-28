KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Blast South Group

KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Kent vs Somerset Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KET vs SOM at St Lawrence Ground: In another exciting South Group encounter of English T20 Blast, Somerset will lock horns with the Kent at the St Lawrence Ground on Monday. The English T20 Blast KET vs SOM match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 28. This will be the second time when these two teams will take on each other in the tournament. Kent were beaten by Somerset by 47 runs in their previous meeting. They are placed at the second spot in the South Group standings with 12 points. New Zealand pacer Adam Milne is expected to feature in this match. On the other hand, Somerset have momentum on their side as they won three back-to-back matches on the trot. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KET vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, KET vs SOM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, KET vs SOM Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kent vs Somerset, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Kent and Somerset will take place at 11 PM IST – June 28.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: St Lawrence Ground.

KET vs SOM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes

KET vs SOM Probable Playing 11s

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart / Adam Milne, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen.

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory (C), Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Max Waller.

KET vs SOM Squads

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, James Logan, Adam Milne, Ollie Robinson.

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Devon Conway, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory (C), Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Max Waller, George Bartlett, Ben Green.

