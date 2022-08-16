Dublin: Veteran Ireland batter Kevin O Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket. Kevin, known for his staggering century against England in the 2011 World Cup played 3 Tests, 153 ODIs and 110 T20Is for Ireland and went on to score 5850 runs across formats. He also picked 172 international wickets.

Taking to Twitter, O’Brien shared a long post about his retirement. He said that he wanted to retire after the T20 World Cup in Australia this year but has decided to draw curtains now due to lack of opportunities. O’Brien has not played for Ireland since October 2022.

“Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country. I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year’s World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere.

“I have enjoyed every minute playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the National side. It’s now onto the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right. I want to continue to grow my own Coaching Academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future. I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future,” O’Brien added further.

