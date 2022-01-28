New Delhi: Former England batsman, Kevin Pietersen is ecstatic on receiving kind words from Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and he’s very much eager and forward to meet him in person.

Pietersen who’s busy playing in the Legends League Cricket with World Giants received a personalized letter from Prime Minister Modi to extend India’s 26th January Republic Day greetings.

Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit. I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy – THE PEOPLE 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fHvMMWi4Mi Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 28, 2022

“Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit,” Pietersen posted on Twitter on Friday.

“I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy – THE PEOPLE.”

Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oxcwWEgmuX Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 28, 2022

“Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes!”, Pietersen added.